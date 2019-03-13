Country cannot expect growth in fearful atmosphere: Rahul Gandhi

Chennai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that the country cannot expect economic growth and prosperity in a fearful atmosphere.

Gandhi, while addressing women students at the Stella Maris College here, said the Congress will change the mood of the country and make people feel happy and empowered.

Dwelling upon Rafale deal Gandhi reiterated his allegations about the pricing of the aircraft and the process.

The Congress chief said investigate Robert Vadra but also investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He promised that Congress would pass the women’s reservation bill it if it attains to power.

In response to a question, he said he had learnt the lessons of humility and love from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress chief asked the students to put uncomfortable questions and said if the prime minister could stand in a large audience and answer queries from people.