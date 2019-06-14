Countries sponsoring terrorism must be held accountable: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India stands for a terrorism-free society and countries sponsoring terrorism must be held accountable.

Giving a stern message to Pakistan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on Friday, Modi called for a global conference to combat it.

Modi, in the presence of his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, said it is high time that countries come out of their narrow purview to unite against terrorism.

The Indian Prime Minister said :”During my visit to Sri Lanka last Sunday, I visited St Anthony’s church, where I witnessed the ugly face of terrorism which claimed the lives of innocents anywhere.”

According to reports, the SCO summit is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc to which India and Pakistan were admitted in 2017.

Modi has told the Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit on Thursday that Pakistan must take concrete action against terror for making a conducive atmosphere for bilateral talks.

The Indian Prime Minister put forth New Delhi’s views that talks and terror cannot go hand in hand.

Pakistan premier Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had written separate letters to their Indian counterparts ahead of the summit for resumption of bilateral talks.

Khan had written to Modi, seeking dialogue on all issues, including Kashmir soon after taking over as prime minister of Pakistan.