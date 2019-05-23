Counting begins for all 542 Lok Sabha seats

New Delhi: The fate of over 8,000 candidates, including that of PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, will be known today as the counting of votes began at 8 am across 542 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Lok Sabha Election results are expected to be out by 6 pm today. Meanwhile, the early trends will be ascertained once the counting begins.

The Election Results 2019 could be delayed by a few hours as 20,625 VVPAT slips will be tallied with the EVMs.

In Odisha, simultaneous counting of votes for the elections to 21 Lok Sabha and 146 Assembly seats has also begun.

Similarly, counting of votes polled in 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, 57 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats of Arunachal Pradesh is also underway.

Notably, the Election Commission had cancelled polls to the Vellore seat in Tamil Nadu on the grounds of excessive use of money power.