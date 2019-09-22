Countdown to Emmy Awards 2019 begins

Los Angeles: The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on September 22, 2019, in the US. In India, the ceremony begins at 5:30 am on September 23.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air on FOX in the US. In India, as per the Television Academy site, the award ceremony will be aired on Star.

Though there are no hosts this year, a slew of presenters has been lined up.

Game of Thrones has bagged the highest nods. Apart from the period drama, Chernobyl and Saturday Night Live have bagged several nominations.

The event – to be held at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles – will be only the fourth Emmy ceremony ever not to have a host.

More than 25,000 members of the Television Academy vote for the awards, which were first presented in 1949.

The name Emmy derives from an early piece of TV equipment called the image orthicon camera tube, nicknamed the Immy.