Council of Ministers approves draft budget of Rs 1.39 lakh crore

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved the draft budget allocation of Rs 1.39 lakh crore for 2019-20 financial year.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers was held at the secretariat in the afternoon where finance minister Niranjan Pujari presented the draft budget for 2019-20 fiscal.

The finance minister informed about the budget estimate for the various department for the financial year. He also gave details of the budget for different schemes.

However, ministers of most of the department expressed unhappiness over the budgetary allocations and demanded more budget, sources said.

According to the draft budget, Rs 20,000 crore has been estimated for a separate agriculture budget while Rs 6,000 crore has been estimated for KALIA scheme.

Similarly, the highest allocation of Rs 13,000 crore has been estimated for Panchayati Raj and drinking water supply department. While there is no budget estimate for any new scheme, all old schemes will continue, sources said.

The Chief Minister thanked the council of ministers for the increase in the budget size and stressed on effective implementation of funds of budgets.

Notably, the budget session of the Odisha assembly will begin on June 25 and the budget will be presented on July 28.