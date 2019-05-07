Corporate Contributions To OSDMA For Cyclone Fani Aid Deemed As CSR Activity

Bhubaneswar: The Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday announced that all corporate contributions to Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) for Cyclone Fani aid will be considered as corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity.

According to an official press note, Rule 4b of companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014, provides that the Board of company may undertake CSR activities through a registered society established by the central government or state government or any entity established under an Act of Parliament of a state legislature.

Since, OSDMA is a Government of Odisha promoted society registered under Societies Registration Act, 1860, it is an eligible entity to receive CSR funds for undertaking any activity covered under schedule VII of the companies act, 2013, which includes relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction activities as part of disaster management in terms of liberal interpretation, Accordingly, as per the extant rules, OSDMA is eligible to receive CSR contribution and undertake CSR activities as an implementing agency, the press note by the Union Ministry added.

