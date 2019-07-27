Cops turn heat on Bhubaneswar bars, 70 girls rescued

Bhubaneswar: Turning the heat on nightclubs and bars in the capital city, the Police Commissionerate raided several bars of Laxmisagar area in Bhubaneswar late last night.

Following this, several girls were rescued and detained by the cops.

According to sources, police conducted surprise raids at several bars in Laxmisagar area and found skimpily clad women dancing in front of the customers. This is a blatant violation of permitted norms and guidelines.

The cops have detained at least 70 girls from the bars and have kept them in police custody.

A number of bars in the city have allegedly engaged brought women dancers from West Bengal and other States to lure customers, sources said.