Cops To Celebrate Birthday At Police Stations In UP

By pragativadinewsservice
Uttar Pradesh: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafarnagar has issued an order stating that birthdays of all police personnel, irrespective of their ranks, will be celebrated in their respective stations across the district.

As per reports, all police stations and pickets have been directed to celebrate their colleagues’ birthdays on the premises so that they “don’t miss their home and beloved ones”.

SSP Abhishek Yadav said, “a policeman’s life is all about work with barely any off days or leaves. He has to stand guard even during festivals and public holidays. The birthday celebration is one small effort to give them some moments of happiness.”

Meanwhile, the initiative has been welcomed by all policemen irrespective of their rank.

