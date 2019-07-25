Cops solve rape & murder case of minor girl in Sundargarh, nab accused

Sundargarh: Police claimed to have cracked the sensational case of rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Sundargarh district recently and arrested the accused.

The accused was identified as Kuldeep Magar. He confessed to have raped the minor girl and then murdered her by throttling her neck on July 20.

According to police, the accused after committing the crime visited the spot again after some time and buried the body of the minor girl under branches and leaves.

On July, 22, the body of the young girl was found inside the jungle near Basundhara river in a decomposed state under Hemagiri Police station in Sundargarh district.

The police took up this challenge to solve the murder mystery of the minor girl as the decomposed body could not provide much evidence.

The police deployed special teams to work out the clues, conduct local enquiry, collected technical intelligence. With the dedicated and sustained investigation, the police cracked the case.

The police forwarded the accused and invoked the POCSO Act. The police said they will take expeditious step to complete the investigation quickly and submit the charge sheet in the court.