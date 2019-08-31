Cops nab 8 persons over forced conversion of Sikh girl in Pakistan

Islamabad: Police in Pakistan on Friday nabbed the accused in the forced conversion of a Sikh girl to Islam and sent the girl to her parents in Pakistan’s Punjab.

The reports said Nankana Sahib Police have nabbed eight persons pertaining to the alleged abduction of the girl and an investigation is on.

The reports said Pakistan’s Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar met the father of the girl and assured her the safe return of her daughter. The girl’s father, a ‘granthi’ (priest) at Gurudwara Tambu Sahib, had earlier released a video along with her sons appealing to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene in the matter.

Punjab province Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar had also taken cognisance of the matter and held a high-level meeting with his officials on Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also appealed to the Pakistan PM to look into the matter.