Cops foil loot bid in Cuttack, nab four criminals

Cuttack: The Commisionrate Police on Friday foiled a loot bid near government Press at Khan Nagar in Cuttack district and arrested four persons.

The arrested were identified as Rajesh Behara (28) of Ganjam, Manoj Behera (26) of Sambalpur, Chittaranjan Rath (21) of Puri and Chintu Das (22) Of Khurda.

According to sources, after getting reliable information about the looting plan, Kharavel Nagar police rushed to the spot in the wee hours of Friday and busted the gang.

One bill-hock, one knife, one hammer, one packet of chilli powder and five beer bottles were seized from their possession. During the interrogation, they admitted that they assembled there to chalk out a plan for committing loot somewhere in the locality.