Cops foil dacoity bid in city, nab four

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police foiled a dacoity attempt and arrested four youths from Apsara Garden under Dhauli police limits here on Friday.

The arrested have been identified as Raju Sethy (26), Sunyabasi Sahu (23), Abinash Sethy (19) and Chinmaya Sahu (21)—all residents of Angul district. They currently stay at Nuagaon.

According to sources, the police were tipped off that the gang assembled in an isolated place at Apsara Garden and hatching a dacoity plan. Based on the inputs, the QAT and Dhauli police staff swung into action and conducted a joint raid on the site.

While the cops nabbed four members of the gang, two others managed to escape from the spot. The police seized one country-made pistol with two live ammunition, one sword, one crowbar, one assault weapon made of cycle crank, two motorcycles and nine cell phones from their possession.

A case (41/2019) under Sections 933, 402 of IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act has been registered against the arrested persons.