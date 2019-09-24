Cops cannot seize immovable property during probe: SC

New Delhi: The highest court of the land on Tuesday said that police cannot seize immovable property during investigation into a case.

The court has upheld the Bombay High Court order in this connection.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna heard the matter relating to powers of the police under section 102 of the Criminal Procedure Code in respect of seizure of property during investigation.

The Supreme Court was hearing Maharashtra government plea challenging a Bombay High Court order which held that the police has no power to seize property during the course of an ongoing probe.