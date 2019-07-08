Cops bust gambling den in Ganjam, nab six persons

Ganjam: Golanthara police in Ganjam district on Monday raided a gambling den and arrested six persons for indulging in the illegal activities.

According to sources, acting on a tip-off a police team carried out the raid on the gambling den operating from a cremation ground near Gobindanagar.

The police team led by inspector-in-charge Babuli Nayak carried out the surprise raid at around 4 pm and nabbed the six persons. However, some gamblers managed to escape.

The police seized Rs 2,300 in cash and five motorcycles from the possession of the arrested persons. They will be forwarded to court tomorrow, the police said.