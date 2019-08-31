Cops bust gambling den in Ganjam, nab six persons

Digapahandi: Digapahandi police in Ganjam district on Saturday raided a gambling den in Talasingh village and arrested six persons for indulging in the illegal activities.

The accused persons have been identified as Simanchal Gouda, Sanatana Gouda, Balia Sahu, Surendra Sahu, Krushna Gouda, Gaurachandra Sethi.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by inspector-in-charge Basant Kumar Sethi carried out the surprise raid on the gambling den operating from Talasingh village. While six gamblers were arrested, some others managed to escape.

The police seized Rs 5,250 in cash from the possession of the arrested persons. A case (165/19) has been registered against the accused and they will be forwarded to court tomorrow, the police said.