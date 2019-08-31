Cops bust gambling den in Ganjam, nab six persons

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Cops bust gambling den
0

Digapahandi: Digapahandi police in Ganjam district on Saturday raided a gambling den in Talasingh village and arrested six persons for indulging in the illegal activities.

The accused persons have been identified as Simanchal Gouda, Sanatana Gouda, Balia Sahu, Surendra Sahu, Krushna Gouda, Gaurachandra Sethi.

Related Posts

One Stop Centre ‘Sakhi’ inaugurated in Bolangir

Centre releases Rs 2325 Crores for Cyclone FANI restoration

Minor killed, another critical in bike-truck collision in…

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by inspector-in-charge Basant Kumar Sethi carried out the surprise raid on the gambling den operating from Talasingh village. While six gamblers were arrested, some others managed to escape.

The police seized Rs 5,250 in cash from the possession of the arrested persons. A case (165/19) has been registered against the accused and they will be forwarded to court tomorrow, the police said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

One Stop Centre ‘Sakhi’ inaugurated in Bolangir

Centre releases Rs 2325 Crores for Cyclone FANI restoration

Minor killed, another critical in bike-truck collision in…

1 of 2,280