Cop lands in vigilance net for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

By pragativadinewsservice
Cop in vigilance net
Khurda: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a person.

The accused was identified as Manmohan Jali, who was posted at Siko outpost under Jankia police station in Khurda district.

He was caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division while accepting the bribe from complainant Umesh Rath.

According to sources, the accused ASI had demanded the bribe from Rath to settle a civil dispute case in his favour. Later, the complainant had reported the matter at Jankia police station.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered. The right-hand wash of the accused gave a positive chemical reaction, said the vigilance sources.

A case has been registered in this connection. The accused has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court. His residential house at Khurda was also searched, the vigilance sources added.

