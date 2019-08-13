Cop gets 3-yr rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

Bhubaneswar: A Special Vigilance Court here today sentenced a sub-inspector (SI) of police, Rama Chandra Sethi, to three years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a bribery case.

Sethi, who was posted at Chandrasekharpur police station in the city, was caught red-handed while receiving illegal gratification of Rs 4,000 from a person in a dispute case.

According to sources, one Jitendra Kumar Padhy had a dispute with his tenant Pandab Swain regarding vacating of the rented house in 2009. The tenant had lodged a complaint against Padhy and his family members at Chandrasekharpur police station.

Subsequently, the matter was mutually solved and the tenant vacated the house. However, Sethi taking charge of the investigation had arrested Pathy’s father and forwarded him to court.

When Padhy approached the Sethi, the latter demanded Rs 5000 bribe for the release of his father. Later, the complainant approached the SP, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar and lodged an FIR against the accused.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the police officer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The Vigilance court also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the convict. In the case of non-payment of the fine, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment for six months.