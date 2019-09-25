Conversation on Craft over cup of Coffee at Kala Bhoomi in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Coffee, Craft and Conversations at Kala Bhoomi- Odisha Crafts Museum was a resounding success today in Bhubaneswar.

A Craft Bazar, Handlooms Trail, Pottery Demonstration and Lecture Series was conducted as part of the event. The Craft Bazar included innovative Craft products and handloom stalls from craftspersons as well as established brands.

The Lecture Series with William N. Bissell was attended by students from INIFD, KIIT University, Dhauli College, ITI Government college, visitors and government officials.

As part of his lecture, William N. Bissell spoke about the importance of traditional knowledge systems as well as the economic benefits of the cultural heritage of Odisha.

The event came to a close with an interactive session with Bissell and various interactions among consumes and craftspersons.