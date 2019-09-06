Controversy! Rakhi Sawant exposes too much in see-through dress

By pragativadinewsservice
Rakhi Sawant
41

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant, who is always surrounded with controversies, is again in headlines for dancing on stage in a transparent dress.

For the event, Rakhi opted for a beige shimmery transparent dress with a plunging neckline and innerwear. She was also seen grooving on the stage. However, the actress was later mercilessly trolled for her dress revealing her body.

Following this, Rakhi posted a video on social media crying her heart out explaining her fans how clueless she was that the light would expose and reflect her body. Not just this, she said her husband doesn’t understand her and her life is over.

Rakhi further revealed that she is deeply hurt regarding this issue and is also facing some personal issues at home.

She mentioned how she had no intention in exposing her body in public and the costume was provided by a designer.

