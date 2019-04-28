Contractor shot dead by Maoists in Kandhamal

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Kandhamal: A contractor was shot dead allegedly by the members of CPI (Maoists) at Tilarpanga village under Phiringia police limits in Kandhamal district last night.

According to sources, the deceased contractor was at his house when a group of armed ultras reached his house last night. The rebels then called him out of his house and fired indiscriminately at him. The man died on the spot.

On being informed regarding the incident, the police rushed to the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. Besides, the cops have also recovered a poster issued by the outlawed group.

