Consuming Garlic And Onions May Lower Colorectal Cancer Risk

Bhubaneswar: Adding allium vegetables including garlic, onion and leek in your regular diet can lower the risk of colorectal cancer.

A study, published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Oncology, showed that the odds of having colorectal cancer was 79 per cent lower in adults who consumed high amounts of allium vegetable compared with those who consumed them in low amounts.

The researchers have opined daily consumption of allium vegetables can help to combat against colorectal cancer.

It is pertinent to mention that, according to World Health Organization, colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers around the world along with male preponderance with 1.80 million cases and 862,000 deaths in 2018.