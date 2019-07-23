Consultation on Draft National Education Policy 2019 held

Bhubaneswar: A two-day consultation programme on the Draft National Education Policy 2019 was inaugurated at Hotel Hindustan International here on Tuesday.

The Consultation aimed at having a reflective dialogue for building state consensus on the Draft National Education Policy 2019.

The Committee for Draft NEP 2019 constituted by MHRD and Chaired by Dr K. Kasturirangan submitted its report on December 15, 2018, for debate and discussion by the stakeholders of the country.

The report proposes an education Policy which seeks to address the challenges of (i) access (ii) equity, (iii) quality (iv) affordability and (v) accountability faced by the current education system.

The draft policy provides for reform at all levels of education from school to higher education. Government of India has made the Draft Policy available in the public domain for getting the feedback and suggestions from every corner of the country.

The Department of School and Mass Education through its Academic Authority the Directorate of TE and SCERT has made all possible efforts to get suggestive feedbacks from the committees and subcommittees constituted for the different components as highlighted under the draft NEP 2019.

The Consultation aims at critically examining the draft NEP 2019 in terms of their relevance, implementation, feasibility as well as the radical reforms for creating a new education system of education.

The draft NEP 2019 focuses on Early Childhood Care and Education, Current structure of School Education 5+3+3+4, language policy, school complexes, teacher management, teacher education which has been proposed to come under Higher Education, regulation of schools, Restructuring of Higher Education institutions, professional development of faculty, Educational Governance and financing of education, Education through ICT, integration of Vocational Education into the undergraduate education programme and many more suggestive reforms.

The Consultation held on July 23-24, 2019 at Hotel Hindustan International aimed at having a reflective dialogue for building state consensus on the Draft National Education Policy 2019 with the presence of Minister, Higher Education, Minister of State, School and Mass Education, Advisor, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Additional Chief Secretary, S & ME Department, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Higher Education Department, State Chief, Unicef Odisha, Directors of Higher Education, Higher Secondary Education, Secondary Education, Elementary Education, State Project Director, OSEPA, Directors of different Departments, Special Secretaries and Additional Secretaries of the Department, Academics, UN Agencies, NGOs, DEOs, BEOs, Principals of Teacher Education Institutions as well as Higher Education Institutions, Teachers’ Associations, school teachers, students as well as parents who took active participation in the Consultation.

The suggestions and feedback received as an output from this consultation will be consolidated by the Directorate of TE and SCERT and submitted by July 31st, 2019 to MHRD, Government of India for its reexamination from the point of view of different’ states.