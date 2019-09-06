Constable Suspended For Peeing On ATM In Mayurbhanj

By pragativadinewsservice
Baripada: A police constable of Mayurbhanj district has been suspended today after a video of him urinating on an ATM machine had gone viral on social media.

According to sources, police constable Samir Kumar Sethi had not reported on duty for months without prior intimation to the higher-ups. However, no actions in this regards were taken against him.

Reportedly, Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas ordered a probe in this matter and issued suspension letter to Sethi after the video of Sethi peeing on ATM machine in an intoxicated state surfaced on social media platforms.

Sethi had also been suspended for various repulsive activities in the past, informed sources.

 

