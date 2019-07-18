Constable suspended for forcing tribal woman to sign property papers

Bolangir: A constable in Bolangir district, who had allegedly assaulted and forced a tribal woman to sign property papers, has been suspended from his service.

Superintendent of police (SP) K.Siva Subramani placed the accused constable, Anjan Pradhan, under suspension today. The accused was earlier arrested in this connection but managed to get bail.

According to sources, the constable was mediating a land deal between the woman and one Vikash Jain. As the victim refused to sell the land, the accused forced her to sign on the property documents.

When the woman attempted to leave the spot, the accused constable used tractive force to make her stay on the spot. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and thrashed the constable.

After the preliminary investigation, the accused constable and Vikash Jain were arrested by the police.