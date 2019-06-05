Constable Arrested For Swindling Rs 1 L From Businessman In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A police constable has been arrested for allegedly swindling Rs 1 lakh from a businessman on Saturday in Sambalpur.

The accused constable has been identified as Loknath Behera. He was reportedly engaged in bank patrolling with Dhanupali police station.

According to the complaint made by the victim Prakash Agrawal, the accused cop threatened him of vigilance raid while he had gone to deposit cash in a bank. Later, he took him to a secluded place where he threatened him to implicate in vigilance case and took away the cash.

Following this, the businessman knocked the doors of Sambalpur SP and the accused constable was subsequently arrested. Some cash has also been recovered from his possession, the police said added that a probe into the matter is underway.