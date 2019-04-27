Conman arrested for duping OLX users, 16 bikes recovered

Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri police on Saturday arrested a conman for allegedly duping OLX users and recovered 16 two-wheelers from him.

The arrested was identified as S Amit Patra alias Jitu (30) of Narayan Mandir Sahi under Bhanjanagar police jurisdiction in Ganjam district.

Briefing about his modus operandi, the police said the accused used to check advertisements given in OLX regarding the selling of old bikes and target the victims.

“The accused used to contact the victims by pretending as a buyer. When the victims came, the accused fled with the two-wheelers on the pretext of a test drive,” the police said.

The police further said the accused has stolen the most number of bikes from Nayapalli area. He was active in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Dhenkanal, Jeypore and Ganjam.

He has been forwarded to court. Further investigation is underway to find out the involvement of other persons in the racket, the police added.