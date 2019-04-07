Congress’s Jumla-baazi filled poll manifesto will destroy Odisha’s growth: BJD

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday said the Congress election manifesto for 2019 is filled with Jumlas just like the manifesto of BJP.

“The Congress party which released its election manifesto of 2019 has learnt from the Jumla-baazi of the BJP. Just as the BJP’s election manifesto of 2014 was filled with Jumlas, the Congress’s manifesto is now also filled with similar Jumlas,” the BJD said.

“The Congress in an effort to outwit the BJP in false and fake promises has ended up speaking about loads of cash transfers to people. However, if the total funds required for this were to be Odisha’s state budget is about 1.2 lakh crores, where would the additional 2 lakh crores come from is a matter of grave doubt and skepticism,” the party said.

“If Congress implement its promises, it would destroy Odisha’s present growth rate of 8.5% and bring it back to only 3 per cent which was the growth rate of Odisha during Congress rule,” the party said.

The party further stated that these promises if implemented would lead to the collapse of the Re 1 per kg rice and the food security programme. Similarly, the housing programme, health security programme, the energy security programme, as well as the social security programmes, will collapse.

“The collapse of these five security programmes due to the Congress as well as the total halt of infrastructural development in the state would ring the death bell for the economic development of Odisha,” the ruling party said.

“There won’t be any funds for schools, colleges, hospitals, roads and bridges. If the Congress wants to destroy Odisha, it can implement its election manifesto but if it wants Odisha to progress then it should never ever dream of implementing this Jumla-baazi filled manifesto of 2019,” it added.