Congress worker stabbed to death in Jagatsinghpur

Paradip: A Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death by an unknown miscreant at Noliasahi near Gadakujanga under Balikuda-Erasama assembly constituency on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Lachman Behera.

According to sources, Behera was returning home after casting his vote at the village school polling station at around 4 pm when he was allegedly attacked by the unknown miscreant with a broken glass bottle. He died on the spot.

Sources said Behera had joined Congress recently after quitting the BJD. It was alleged that he was killed by a BJD worker.

Meanwhile, the police rushed to the spot and seized the body. A probe has been launched.