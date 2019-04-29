Congress worker stabbed to death in Jagatsinghpur

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Congress worker stabbed to death
22

Paradip: A Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death by an unknown miscreant at Noliasahi near Gadakujanga under Balikuda-Erasama assembly constituency on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Lachman Behera.

Related Posts

Odisha all prepared to deal with any possible strike of…

Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall warning for five dists

Phase IV polls in Odisha: 66 per cent voter turnout till 5…

According to sources, Behera was returning home after casting his vote at the village school polling station at around 4 pm when he was allegedly attacked by the unknown miscreant with a broken glass bottle. He died on the spot.

Sources said Behera had joined Congress recently after quitting the BJD. It was alleged that he was killed by a BJD worker.

Meanwhile, the police rushed to the spot and seized the body. A probe has been launched.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.