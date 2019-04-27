Congress to hit the jackpot: Survey

New Delhi: The Congress party is all set to win the elections with a majority if one is to go by the findings of a latest survey by a UK based research group.

The finding of the survey group that polled 20,500 people out of whom 52% are male and 48% are female.

Gabrielle Pickard Whitehead is a UK-based research journalist who said after having looked at the survey that she was fascinated by the Congress party’s rising popularity.

She said she was alarmed by the anxieties of the people of India over the current political status quo.

According to the survey Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the brink of collapse.

The survey said the rising cost of living, increasing unemployment, demonetisation and issues relating to farmers were found to be the four most pressing issues for the Indians polled.

The demonetisation decision in 2016 by the BJP dispensation which was which was quickly followed by a sweeping new sales tax has heightened the economic crisis along with rising levels of unemployment.

Himanshu, an Economics professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, summed up the mood in India towards the BJP by saying that things are worsening and on a downswing.

The NYAY initiative by the Congress party is believed to be “reducing the existing subsidies that primarily go to the rich and middle classes”.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party being armed with ambitious plans to restore ‘the soul of India’ might be able to be on the driver’s seat in the days to come, the survey said.