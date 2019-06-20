Congress to decide his successor: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party will decide on who his successor will be as speculation continues on his next steps.

Gandhi told reporters that he is not the right person to take a decision on his successor. Reports said Gandhi is adamant on stepping down as party president following the poll debacle.

According to reports, the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, has rejected his offer to resign and asked him to restructure the party instead.

Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament that he still maintains his stand that there was theft in the Rafale jet deal.

The Congress has already petitioned the CVC for a probe into alleged corruption in the fighter jet deal. The government has denied any corruption, wrongdoing or favouritism in the deal.