Congress to analyse poor show in UP during LS polls

Lucknow: The Congress party will take stock of the situation in Uttar Pradesh for its poor show a week after getting a drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress could manage to win the Rae Bareli seat although it had fielded candidates in 67 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress president Rahul Gandhi was defeated by BJP’s Smriti Irani in Amethi.

A meeting of party office bearers will be held later in the evening in which Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Raj Babbar will be present.

Raj Babbar lost to BJP’s Rajkumar Chahar from Fatehpur Sikri.

According to Congress spokesman Mukesh Chauhan, the reasons for the party’s defeat would be discussed at the meeting.

A second meeting will also be convened later with the defeated candidates.