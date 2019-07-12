Congress threatens to paralyse assembly on Bilt Paper Mill issue

Bhubaneswar: Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati has threatened to paralyse assembly and Bhubaneswar if no decision was taken on the reopening of Bilt Paper Mill.

He demanded that a high-level meeting should be convened to discuss the issue relating to Bilt paper mill in Jeypore. Participating in the discussion on the setting up of subsidiary industries by Nalco in Koraput, Bahinipati said the paper mill is locked for four months and bamboos are rotting over the months.

Bahinipati alleged that despite being a Navaratna company, Nalco is doing precious little for the development of Koraput district. He said he has discussed the matter with top officials of the industry department but to no avail.

Replying to the query of Bahinipati, industry minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra said he will convene a high-level meeting in connection with Bilt paper mill and added that the government will take necessary measures for reopening of the mill.

Mishra said Nalco has established six ancillary factories in Koraput and added the company will establish an Aluminium Park in Angul at Rs 100 cr investment. He said eight companies have agreed to take up work for the venture.