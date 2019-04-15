Congress still open to alliance with AAP in Delhi, says Rahul

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that his party is willing to give up four seats to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi to seal an alliance.

“An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this,” Rahul said in a tweet.

In his tweet, Rahul said, “Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out.”

He put the blame on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the delay in sealing the alliance saying, “Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U turn!.”

On the other hand, Kejriwal in a counter tweet stated that the Congress chief was not serious about the alliance and just making statements.

कौन सा U-टर्न?अभी तो बातचीत चल रही थी आपका ट्वीट दिखाता है कि गठबंधन आपकी इच्छा नहीं मात्र दिखावा है।मुझे दुःख है आप बयान बाज़ी कर रहे हैं आज देश को मोदी-शाह के ख़तरे से बचाना अहं है।दुर्भाग्य कि आप UP और अन्य राज्यों में भी मोदी विरोधी वोट बाँट कर मोदी जी की मदद कर रहे हैं https://t.co/9jnYXJFA0S — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2019



