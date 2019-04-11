Congress Spokesperson Sonali Sahoo quits party

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: In a major jolt to Odisha Congress amidst the commencement of first phase election, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Spokesperson Sonali Sahoo resigned from the party today.

Sahoo tendered her resignation to OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik.

Sonali, who was a ticket aspirant from Khurda Assembly Constituency, reportedly quit the party due to displeasure over ticket allotment for elections.

Notably, Sumita Jena also resigned from her post as Mahila Pradesh Congress president alleging irregularities in ticket distribution. Following her resignation, Jena later joined BJD.

