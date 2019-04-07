Congress releases poll manifesto for Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With just four days left for Odisha to go to elections in four phases, the state unit of Congress on Sunday released its poll manifesto.
Related Posts
Here are the key promises made by the Congress in the manifesto for Odisha:
- Every family from the poorest 20% of the population will be guaranteed a minimum income of Rs 72,000/year (Rs 6,000/month). Money to be given to a woman of the family.
- Loan waiver for farmers up to Rs 2 lakh.
- Money of those farmers, who have repaid the loan, will be refunded.
- Financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per year to farmers for 3 years.
- Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2600 per quintal for paddy.
- Government or private job will be provided to one member of each family.
- Unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month.
- Free education for women till +2 course. Free higher education, including MBBS and Engineering courses, for women in Government Colleges.
- Pension of Rs 2,000 per month for widows and old-age pension of Rs 2,000 per month for women above 80 years of age.
- 33 per cent quota for women in government jobs.
- Shelter for every homeless by 2024.
- Regularisation of contractual jobs in the public sector.
- Drinking water supply to every house by 2024.
- Money of chit fund scam victims will be refunded in six months.