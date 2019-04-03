Congress releases list of candidates for 2 LS, 9 Assembly seats

Bhubaneswar: The Central Election Committee of the All India Congress Committee released the list of two Lok Sabha and nine Assembly candidates for the upcoming polls.

The two Lok Sabha candidates are:

The Assembly candidates are:

  • Balasore: Manas Das Patnaik
  • Dharmasala: Smruti Rekha Pahi
  • Jajpur: Santosh Kumar Nanda
  • Hindol: Trinath Behera
  • Kamakhyanagar: Bhabani Shankar Mohapatra
  • Baramba: Bobby Mohanty
  • Paradeep: Arindam Sarkhel
  • Pipili: Yudhisthir Samantaray
  • Begunia: Prithvi Ballabh Patnaik
