Congress President Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad

Wayanad: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday filed nominations for his second seat of Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala.

He is contesting from Wayanad in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul was accompanied by his sister and party in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Prior to his nomination, Rahul also took out a roadshow to the collector’s office in Wayanad.

Unprecedented security arrangements were made in view of Maoists presence in various parts of the district. The police have maintained high confidentiality over the forces’ deployment during the visit of Congress president.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to start from April 11 and will go on till May 19.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad seat in Kerala, Amethi from UP