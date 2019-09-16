Congress, NCP to contest 125 seats each in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Congress and NCP will contest 125 seats each on a 50-50 formula in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections.

The rest of the 38 seats to be given to smaller allies in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar made the announcement that the seat-sharing pact between the Congress and his party has been finalized.

Pawar added that the NCP will give chance to “new faces” in the elections adding there will be an exchange of some seats with the Congress.

The NCP chief had on Sunday described those who left his party to join the ruling BJP as “cowards”. Pawar will begin a tour from September 17 to campaign for his party.