Congress names Dillip Kumar Panda as its candidate for Bijepur Bypoll

Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee today named Bargarh district Congress vice president Dillip Kumar Panda Congress as its candidate to contest the Bijepur bypolls.

The Odisha Congress has earlier sent a number of names to the AICC for Bijepur bypolls. Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi this evening selected Dillip Kumar Panda as the candidate to contest the Bijepur bypolls.

Bypoll to Bijepur Assembly Constituency in Odisha will be held on October 21 and the last date for filing nomination papers is September 30. While the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 1, counting of votes will be held on October 24. Reportedly, 2,32,005 voters are eligible to cast their votes in 285 polling booths.

Notably, the Bijepur Assembly seat is lying vacant after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik vacated the seat on June 2.