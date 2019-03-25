Congress names candidates for 4 more assembly seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress today announced the candidates for four more assembly seats in Odisha.

The Congress has fielded Shyamghan Pradhan from G Udaygiri assembly constituency (ST) in Kandhamal district and Ramesh Purohit from Patnagarh assembly constituency in Bolangir district.

Meanwhile, the party has also replaced Ram Krishna Panda with Shambhunath Panigrahi from Hinjili constituency and Muktikanta Biswal with Biren Senapati from Rourkela Assembly seat.

Notably, simultaneous polls will be held in Odisha for 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly Constituencies in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.