Congress names candidates for 4 assembly seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Congress party on Friday announced candidates for four assembly constituencies in Odisha and one Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand.

The candidates have been selected by the Congress Central Election Committee for the ensuing elections, an AICC press release said.

The party has nominated Debyani Behera to contest the upcoming elections from Badasahi Assembly seat, Surendra Prasad Pramanik from Soro, Ananta Prasad Sethi from Simulia and Digambar Das from Chandbali.

Similarly, the party has fielded Manoj Kumar Yadav from Chatra Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand.