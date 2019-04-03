Congress names candidates for 1 LS, 9 assembly seats

Bhubaneswar: The Congress party on Wednesday announced names of candidates for one Lok Sabha and nine assembly constituencies in Odisha for the ensuing elections.

“The candidates have been selected by the Congress Central Election Committee for the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly of Odisha,” an official release said.

The party has nominated Sarat Patnaik to contest the elections from Sambalpur parliamentary constituency.

Here is the list of candidates for nine assembly constituencies: