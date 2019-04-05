Congress MP candidate again in trouble over ‘intimate video’

Bhubaneswar: An intimate video purportedly of Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Nabarangpur and former MP Pradeep Majhi with a woman are doing rounds on social media.

According to reports, three video clips of Majhi were circulated on the popular social media platform Facebook. In the first viral video, Majhi was seen hugging a woman, apparently from Thailand, in front of other persons present in a room.

In the second video, the Congress candidate was seen walking hand in hand with the same woman while posing for the camera. In the third clip, the duo was seen sharing the bed in the room.

As a few days left for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections, such intimate video of the MP nominee has drawn strong criticisms from various quarters. Some social media users termed Majhi as the ‘shame of Nabarangpur.’

The viral video may surcharge the political atmosphere in the state and make grounds for other parties to question the Congress about the candidature of Majhi.

Earlier, Majhi had landed in controversy after a section of media had published a story with a photo showing him with women in a swimming pool in Thailand.

Notably, Majhi will represent Congress from Nabarangpur parliamentary constituency and lock horn with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Ramesh Chandra Majhi.