Congress MLA candidate joins BJD
Bhubaneswar: Driven by CM Naveen Patnaik’s clean image and pro-poor schemes, Pradeep Kumar Disari, the Congress’s MLA candidate for 2014 election on Tuesday joined the Biju Janta Dal (BJD).

The Langigarh constituency’s MLA candidate, Disari along with more than 200 supporters joined the BJD, in the presence of party supremo Patnaik, at the Naveen Nivas today.

Patnaik welcomed Disari to the party and said his joining the party will make BJD stronger in Kalahandi as well as in Langigarh continuances.

Similarly, Disari, after joining the party said people of the state are benefiting from the schemes in health, road communications and education being initiated by the state government and the CM.

He said he will work for the party and follow the party orders to strengthen the BJD.

