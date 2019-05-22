Congress MLA candidate from Aska shot by miscreants

Ganjam: Congress MLA candidate from Aska assembly seat was critically injured after four unidentified miscreants shot at him at Berhampur in Ganjam district on Wednesday evening.

The injured Congress MLA candidate Manoj Kumar Jena and his associate, who also sustained injuries, were rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital immediately.

According to sources, the bike-borne miscreants intercepted Jena near a private school near Lanjipali in Berhampur town while they were returning from Bhubaneswar in his SUV and open fired at Jena and one of his associates Anil Kumar Swain.

The assailants fled the spot following the incident. However, while in a rush to escape, the miscreants met with an accident as one of their bikes hit a boy, leaving the minor boy injured.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and seized a gun and one of the bikes used by the assailants.

As per initial police reports, the assailants had apparently followed Jena and Swain for some distance before firing at them. While the exact cause of the firing was unknown, cops had initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.