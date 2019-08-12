Congress leader P Chidambaram slams BJP for abolishing Article 370

Congress leader P Chidambaram
Chennai: The BJP wouldn’t have touched Article 370 if Kashmir had Hindu majority, former finance minister P Chidambaram here has said.

The senior Congress leader slammed the saffron party for abolishing Article 370 saying people who did not know history abolished it with ‘muscle power’.

Chidambaram said he was deeply ‘hurt’ that seven parties supported the decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Chidambaram said: “Jammu Kashmir is a part of India. There is no doubt. If there is a doubt, it’s for BJP only. The people who don’t know the 72 years of history, have done it (370) with muscle power”.

The Congress party opposed the abolition of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) bill 2019 in the Rajya Sabha, where it was first tabled and in the Lok Sabha and passed subsequently.

