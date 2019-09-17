Congress leader DK Shivakumar sent to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court today sent Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar to 14-day judicial custody.

Shivakumar, who was arrested on 3rd September by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, was produced before the court on the expiry of his custodial interrogation.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed the ED to take Shivakumar to the hospital first and to see whether the doctor suggests admitting him there.

The court has listed Shivakumar’s bail plea for hearing tomorrow at 3.30 pm.