Congress leader Bhakta Das not to contest LS polls

Nuapada: At the time when Congress is struggling to strengthen its position in Odisha, a senior leader Bhakta Das today announced that he will not be contesting the LS polls anymore.

This was announced by Das during the party’s padayatra in Nuapada district on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing a presser here today Das said, “I have contested the Lok Sabha polls nine times from Kalahandi and won three. Now, I want new faces to get a chance in elections.”

Though Das made it clear that he will not be contesting the LS polls in the future, he said that he will continue to support the Congress.