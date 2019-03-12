Congress kicks off poll campaign from PM’s home state

Ahmedabad: The Congress kicked off its poll campaign for the Lok Sabha on Tuesday with top brasses paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former prime minister Manmohan Singh sent a symbolic message to the people of the country.

The other party leaders who attended the prayer meeting at Sabarmati Ashram are A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah, Tarun Gogoi, Harish Rawat and Oommen Chandy.

Reports said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is being held at Vallabhbhai Patel’s national memorial here.

This will be the first official meeting of Priyanka Gandhi after assuming an active political role in the Congress party.

Party sources said the poll bugle will be sounded from Prime Minister’s home state with a ‘Jan Sankalp Rally’ here.