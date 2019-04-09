Congress has created Pakistan: PM Modi

Ausa (Maha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Congress was responsible for the creation of Pakistan and appealed people to vote for his party.

Addressing a poll rally here in Latur district of Maharashtra, Modi urged the first-time voters to dedicate their first vote to those who carried out air strike in Balakot.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan would not have born had Congress leaders acted wisely in the pre-Independence era.

Modi alleged that the manifesto of Congress speaks the same language as that of Pakistan and added that its ally NCP is standing with those who advocate a separate premier for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister hailed the manifesto of the BJP saying the party was committed to national security and farmers’ welfare among others.